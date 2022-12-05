This morning temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day.

Today we will have a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Slowly clouds will increase later this afternoon and evening. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight will become cloudy with some showers and potentially a mix in the higher elevations.