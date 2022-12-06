This morning will be cloudy with scattered showers. Early this morning, watch for a few icy patches on the roadways. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the southeast and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will stay in the lower 40s with a cloudy sky along with a few showers.