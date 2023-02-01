This morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with patchy clouds.

Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be more sunshine in the north compared to the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will dip into the teens. If you are headed to Punxsutawney tonight for Groundhog Day, you will want to bundle up.