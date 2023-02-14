This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have a sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Winds today will turn to the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Once again, there is an elevated fire risk today, please refrain from burning. This evening, clouds increase.

Tonight into early Wednesday there will be a shower or two around. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s.