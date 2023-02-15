Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s. This morning there could be a stray shower early, otherwise we will have a cloudy sky.

This afternoon there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Today high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be breezy and warm. Due to this, please refrain from burning. We have an elevated wildfire risk.

Tonight we will become cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.