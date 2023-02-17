We will see showers this morning with temperatures in the 40s & 50s. This will be the mildest it will be. We will have a backwards day. Late this morning we could see a few flurries or a snow shower in the northwest and into the Laurel Highlands.

Today we will have temperatures dropping and by this afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s. It will be windy. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.