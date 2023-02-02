Happy Groundhog Day! This morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We will have a patchy clouds.

Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will become cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers.