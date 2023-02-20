This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We could see wind gusts upwards of 30 mph. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will see some showers mixed in with snow showers in the higher elevations.