This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky. Today will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Most of the shower activity will be in the late morning into early this afternoon. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could be up to 45 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, and Huntingdon Counties from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be partially to mainly clear.