This morning we will have precipitation moving in from the southwest to the northeast. Temperatures will bein the upper 20s to lower 30s. We will see some freezing rain on the onset and then turning to scattered showers later this afternoon. This could lead to slick and icy road conditions. Use caution as you travel.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories. They begin in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Jefferson & Somerset until 1:00 PM. For Centre and Clearfield, it begins at 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM. For Cameron and Elk, it begins at 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be on the rise into Thursday morning. At first, we will have lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s but by morning, we will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few scattered showers.