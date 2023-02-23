This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s in our western counties and in our eastern counties we are in the 30s. This morning a few sprinkles and some drizzle cannot be ruled out.

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. Today will be a mild day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This evening we could see a stray shower. Winds will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight will be windy with patchy clouds.