This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning clouds will be increasing. A low-pressure system will move in by afternoon bringing a chilly rain and a wintry mix.

In our northeastern counties as well as higher elevations, we could see snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Please use caution while traveling. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, and Huntingdon Counties beginning at 2:00 PM today until 7:00 AM Tuesday morning.

Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could reach over 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 30s with the wintry mix continuing.