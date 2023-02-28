This morning we will see some showers and a bit of drizzle. It will also be foggy. This will taper off as the morning wares on.

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky at first before clouds begin to break. High temperatures will be in mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be partially to mainly clear.