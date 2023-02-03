This morning will be windy and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s. Today will be a blustery day. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air.

High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. With the wind, it will feel more like we are below zero or in the single digits. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with some flurries.

Tonight will be bitter cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and keep your pets warm and safe.