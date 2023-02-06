This morning we will have a few sprinkles and flurries mainly in the higher elevations. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning will be cloudy.

Today we will have times of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s with a partly cloudy sky.