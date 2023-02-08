This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may make it to the lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds increase and showers arrive.