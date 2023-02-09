This morning will be cloudy with some showers and drizzle. In our northern counties there could be some slick spots, so use caution traveling. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today will be a cloudy day with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today we will have a southerly wind. Winds will be picking up this afternoon and gusts could be between 40 to 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties from 4:00 PM today until 8:00 AM on Friday. Jefferson County the wind advisory goes from 11:00 AM today until 7:00 AM Friday.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a strong wind.