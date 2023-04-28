This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be cloudy with rain moving in.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Today does look like quite the soggy day. High temperatures will be in the 50s. It will be quite breezy today, making the air feel cooler. Winds today will be from the east between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tonight the rain will taper off to scattered showers.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.