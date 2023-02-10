This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky. Winds will continue to be strong from the west between 20 to 25 mph.

Today there will be a rather cloudy sky. Some southern counties could see some peeks of sunshine. There could also be a sprinkle or flurry around. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Today will be a windy day. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a shower or snow shower.