This morning showers switch to snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning. This morning winds will be quite strong from the west. Winds will sustained between 20-25 mph. Gusts could be higher. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, and Bedford counties until noon. Secure any loose objects outside down and make sure to watch for tree branches or trash cans on the road for your commute.

Today will be rather cloudy with a few scattered snow showers. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few flurries.