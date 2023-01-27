This morning we will have flurries and snow showers around with a rather cloudy sky. Use caution traveling, some spots could be slick and icy. Most issues will be on back roads and neighborhoods. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few flurries around. In the west, there could be a snow shower or two. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be in from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 20s. Tonight it becomes cloudy and we will see some flurries into Saturday morning.