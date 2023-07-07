This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog.

High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with some fog.