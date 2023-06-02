This morning temperatures will be in the 50s. This morning we will be mainly clear.

Today high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Make sure to stay cool! Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the north east between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.