This morning temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late today, we become cloudy. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight will be rather cloudy with a shower or two. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.