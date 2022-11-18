This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could also be a few snow showers around as a front moves through. We could even see the potential for a snow squall. Please use caution while traveling. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.