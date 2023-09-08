This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a rather cloudy sky and patchy fog.

Today we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Most of the activity will be in the east and later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight there will be a few showers and storms around.