This morning temperatures will be in the 30s with scattered showers and a bit of a wintry mix.

Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall. At times, we could see some steady and heavy rainfall later into the afternoon and evening. Use caution while traveling. It will also be a foggy day.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers.