This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

Today we will have sunshine to start and clouds will slowly filter in. Winds today will be calm or light from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight we become cloudy with showers moving in. In some spots, we could see a wintry mix on the onset. You will want to use caution on your Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 30s.