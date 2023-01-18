This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will be windy with winds between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Today there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with shower arriving. On the onset, there could be a bit of icy conditions. Use caution traveling Thursday morning.