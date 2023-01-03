This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a cloudy sky and rainfall. It will also be very foggy. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties until 9:00 AM. Give yourself extra time to commute.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with the rain tapering to showers by this afternoon. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots could make it into the lower 60s.

This is well above average for this time in January. Average high temperatures for early January are in the mid 30s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers around.