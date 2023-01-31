This morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with a rather cloudy sky.

Today we will have clouds slowly breaking for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy with the potential for a snow shower or two. There will be all week a low pressure system to our south, at this time it looks like we stay relatively dry. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.