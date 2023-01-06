This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will be cloudy with a few snow showers and a bit of a wintry mix.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with some flurries. In the Laurel Highlands and the northwestern counties a few snow showers cannot be ruled out. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tonight will be cloudy.