This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog and a stray shower.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some hazy sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the area until later this today. Most of the day, it will not be at an actionable level unless you are in a sensitive group. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have showers early then patchy clouds and fog.