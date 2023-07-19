This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy fog.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds and fog.