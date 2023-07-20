This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the storms will be later in the afternoon and evening. Some could have gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to ponding on the roadways. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tonight we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms moving through.