Last night, severe storms surged through Central PA bringing downpours, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Today, conditions will be improving into the weekend. This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog.

Today we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most stay dry on this Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a partially to mainly clear sky.