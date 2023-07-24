This morning temperatures will be in the 60s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky and a shower or storm cannot be ruled out.