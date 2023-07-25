This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog. We will also have a few downpours and storms around. Some could contain hail.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with showers and thunderstorms in spots. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will be partly cloudy with patchy fog.