This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It is looking hot and humid to end the week. Make sure to keep cool, and make sure your pets have a cool place to go too. When it is hot, it is best to limit time outdoors in the middle part of the day. Also, you will want to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties from noon today until 8:00 PM.

Today will be a similar day compared to yesterday. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have a few showers and storms moving in.