This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with some patchy fog.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Today there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight we should be able to glimpses of the full supermoon. It will be at its fullest this morning at 7:39 AM.