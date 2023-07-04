This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. We are dealing with fog this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, and parts of Centre County until 9:00 AM. Use caution while driving.

On this Independence Day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds. With daytime heating, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most celebrations should stay dry. Temperatures today will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

This evening if you’re going to go see fireworks, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.