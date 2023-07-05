This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. With the daytime heating and humidity, there could be a pop up shower or storm. Most will not see any wet weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.