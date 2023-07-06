This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. This morning we will be dealing with some patchy fog.

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day, a shower or thunderstorm could fire up. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the south and they will be light.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight will be humid with a variable cloudy sky. We could also see a shower or storm tonight.