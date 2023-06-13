This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be foggy, use caution while traveling.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Late in the day, a shortwave will move in bringing more showers with it. With yesterday’s rainfall, we did pick up about a half of an inch to an inch of rain in most locations. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight we will see times of rain into Wednesday morning. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.