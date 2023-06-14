This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s with showers around.

Winds today will be from the south between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Today we will see scattered showers tapering off. There will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will be partially clear with patchy fog.