This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will also be some fog this morning.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will see a few showers and storms moving in.