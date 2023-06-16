This morning there will be showers and fog around. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. If you come across a roadway covered in water today, turn around and take an alternate route.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Drought Watch has been issued for the entire state, so any rain will be beneficial to the area. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight the sky will begin to clear.