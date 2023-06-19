This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. This morning we will have a hazy sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. This evening, a stray shower is possible close to the Maryland and Pennsylvania border.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s.