This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy clouds.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but it looks dry for most. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have an overcast sky.