This morning we will have some drizzle and showers moving through. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s.

Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be rather cloudy with a few showers or drizzle around.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have scattered showers.